Newswise — A fresh scholarly analysis investigating the deeds of Bernie Madoff, the New York financier responsible for the largest Ponzi scheme in history, proposes that organizations exert greater efforts in uncovering "corporate psychopaths" in their ranks to avert monetary devastation.

The research, featured in the International Journal of Market Research, scrutinized Madoff's conduct throughout his lifespan, encompassing his business transactions, his trial, and his incarceration period.

It cautions that although individuals possessing certain psychopathic traits may often thrive in the realm of corporate finance, their recklessness and insatiable greed have the potential to dismantle organizations and even destabilize entire economies.

Dr. Clive R. Boddy, the researcher behind this study, is an Associate Professor at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and a trailblazer in the realm of corporate psychopathy. According to his findings, approximately 0.6% to 1.2% of adults can be classified as psychopaths, lacking a conscience, shame, guilt, or the capacity to experience love or empathy towards others. The term "corporate psychopath" specifically pertains to psychopaths who excel in corporate environments while exhibiting these characteristics.

Madoff's colossal Ponzi scheme primarily targeted the asset management division of his financial company, deceiving numerous investors worldwide. Unveiled in December 2008, the fraud was estimated to amount to approximately $64 billion. In 2009, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison, and he passed away in 2021 while incarcerated in a facility catering to inmates with medical requirements.

Madoff's actions were evaluated using two well-established scales of psychopathy. These scales encompass various personality traits, including superficial charm and apparent intelligence, insincerity and lack of truthfulness, a proclivity for deception, absence of remorse, emotional shallowness, a dearth of self-awareness, composure, and a facade of rationality.

According to the research, Madoff displayed all of these behavioral traits, along with numerous others. He was known for his bullying tactics directed towards those who opposed him, while skillfully presenting a façade of rationality and proficiency to individuals whose opinions held significance for him and his enterprise. Even during his time in prison, his ego purportedly remained unscathed, as he showed no signs of remorse for the victims affected by his criminal actions.

Dr. Boddy asserted, "Throughout commercial history, we can observe the presence of highly psychopathic senior businesspeople who are undoubtedly authentic psychopaths."

"This recent study endeavors to explore whether certain corporate scandals and bankruptcies involve senior corporate executives who could potentially be workplace psychopaths, and it has been undeniably evident that such instances exist," explained Dr. Boddy.

"There has been much speculation regarding whether Bernie Madoff was, indeed, a corporate psychopath, and it is noteworthy that he exhibited a high degree of alignment with the two psychopathy measures employed in this study," remarked Dr. Boddy.

"The findings indicate that Madoff's fraudulent activities were a direct result of his personality, and it is observed that individuals with similar personalities, such as Robert Maxwell and Ken Lay, have exhibited similar behavioral patterns," the study concludes.

"In the realm of corporate finance, it is highly probable that there are numerous individuals with psychopathic traits akin to those exhibited by Bernie Madoff. If financial corporations and firms aim to safeguard themselves against potential crises, it becomes imperative for them to identify such individuals before they rise to positions of power," suggests the study.