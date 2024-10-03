Newswise — October 3, 2024 — The 2025 recipient of the American Society for Investigative Pathology (ASIP) Marilyn G. Farquhar Early Career Award for Exceptional Achievement in the Advancement of Women in Experimental Pathology is Dr. Magali Saint-Geniez, the Head of Age-related Macular Degeneration and Director of Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research at Novartis Biomedical Research (Cambridge, MA).

The Marilyn G. Farquhar Early Career Award for Exceptional Achievement in the Advancement of Women in Experimental Pathology recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in the advancement of women experimental pathologists during the early phases of career (assistant/associate professor or equivalent), including achievements related to training and mentoring women in experimental pathology, leadership within the field of experimental pathology, service to the community in the promotion of science, innovation in the recruitment and retention of women in experimental pathology, and contributions to the Society. This award is named for Dr. Marilyn G. Farquhar who achieved much in her long career as an educator, researcher, and mentor. Among her many achievements, Dr. Farquhar trained numerous women scientists, many of whom went on to exceptional research careers themselves.

In her letter of nomination, Dr. Pilar Alcaide (Professor of Immunology, Director of Immunology Graduate Program, and Assistant Dean of Faculty Development, Tufts University) described Dr. Saint-Geniez’s mentoring of her students in the classroom, lab, and beyond: “Throughout her career spanning over 20 years in biomedical research and ocular pathobiology, Dr. Saint-Geniez has demonstrated a strong commitment to the advancement and success of women in academia and STEM fields. She has actively worked to ensure equal gender representation of speakers, moderators, and lecturers in conferences, meetings, and teaching courses. Through her sponsorship skills, resources, and network, she has provided support to her junior female students and research assistants, enabling them to pursue their career aspirations, such as entering medical school or transitioning into a professional scientific career in industry.”

Dr. Saint-Geniez attended University of Toulouse III (France) where she earned an MS in biology and animal physiology in 1997, and then a PhD in vascular biology in 2022. Dr. Saint-Geniez completed postdoctoral training in the Department of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School (2002-2008). Dr. Magali Saint-Geniez joined the faculty of Harvard Medical School in 2009, was promoted to Assistant Professor in 2010, and then to Associate Professor in 2020. In 2022, Dr. Saint-Geniez joined Novartis Biomedical Research as the Head of Age-related Macular Degeneration and Director of Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research.

In her letter of nomination, Dr. Diane R. Bielenberg (Assistant Professor, Vascular Biology Program, Boston Children’s Hospital Department of Surgery and Harvard Medical School) described Dr. Saint-Geniez’s contributions the field of ocular pathobiology: “[Dr. Saint-Geniez] served as a Principal Investigator and an Associate Scientist at Schepens Eye Research Institute of Massachusetts Eye and Ear (SERI/MEE) in Boston, MA. During this time, [her Lab] investigated pathologies of the retina by combining novel bioengineering and molecular biology approaches to decipher the role of heterotypic cellular interactions and metabolic dysfunction in eye diseases…” These contributions have been “…duly recognized by national awards including the Director’s New Innovator Award from NIH (2009), the Catalyst Award from Harvard (2010), the Dolly Green Special Scholar Award from the Research to Prevent Blindness Organization (2015), the Cotran Early Career Investigator Award from ASIP (2016), and the Young Investigator Award from the Alcon Research Institute (2017)...”

Dr. Saint-Geniez is an active member of the ASIP, having served as the Publications Committee Chair, on the Committee for Career Development, and currently on the Editorial Board for The American Journal of Pathology. She is also a member of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) and the International Society for Eye Research (ISER). In 2015, she received the Cotran Early Career Investigator Award from the ASIP, which recognizes early career investigators who direct independent experimental pathology research programs that are focused on improvement of the understanding of the conceptual basis of disease.

Dr. Patricia A. D’Amore (Professor of Ophthalmology, Professor of Pathology, Vice Chair of Basic and Translational Research, Department of Ophthalmology, Harvard Medical School) described Dr. Saint-Geniez’s leadership: “Dr. Saint-Geniez provides a guiding hand and thoughtful attention that brings out enthusiasm and passion for science in her trainees while establishing good bench habits. At Novartis, she currently supervises and manages professional scientists through weekly lab meetings and 1:1 weekly meetings. She has personally mentored over 29 trainees, including 15 women, many of whom have proceeded to research, medical school, clinical, or academic positions. She has also pursued opportunities to promote and facilitate the mentoring and professional development of women in science in local programs at Harvard Medical School.”

In addition, Dr. Saint-Geniez has a strong publication history, with 48 peer-reviewed publications (eight as first author and ten as senior author) in high-impact journals such as the Journal of Experimental Medicine, Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology, and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. She has 16 publications with more than 100 citations and an h-index of 31.

Dr. Saint-Geniez will receive the 2025 ASIP Marilyn G. Farquhar Early Career Award for Exceptional Achievement in the Advancement of Women in Experimental Pathology during the 2025 Annual Meeting of the ASIP in Portland, OR (April 2025).

###

About ASIP

The American Society for Investigative Pathology is comprised of biomedical scientists who investigate mechanisms of disease. Investigative pathology is an integrative discipline that links the presentation of disease in the whole organism to its fundamental cellular and molecular mechanisms. It uses a variety of structural, functional, and genetic techniques and ultimately applies research findings to the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. ASIP advocates for the practice of investigative pathology and fosters the professional career development and education of its members.