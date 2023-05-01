Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- Maggie Kudirka, a Howard County resident and a patient of The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy, was only 23 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Just starting her career as a professional dancer with New York’s “Joffrey Ballet Concert Group” in 2014, Maggie had detected a lump when showering, and experienced pain in the center of her chest.

In the past nine years, Maggie has undergone a double mastectomy, a hysterectomy, countless scans and biopsies as well as many rounds of chemotherapy. As chemotherapy would rob her of her hair, she adopted the moniker of “Bald Ballerina”.

Maggie, who has been featured in on WBAL-TV11, WJZ-TV13, websites for People magazine, the NBC Today Show, Vogue, Glamour, and more, brings her story to the set of Medoscopy, the first non-clinician to appear on the program, now in its third year. Her interview airs on the hospital’s ongoing talk show series via Facebook Watch, Wed.-Thurs., May 17th and 18th at 5:30 p.m. EST (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

As part of her interview, Maggie introduced viewers to Momma Mia, one of her prized Pomeranians and her emotional support/therapy dog. Maggie discussed her annual fund-raising ballet concert in Howard County where dancers come from all over the region gather to help her raise money for her treatment. She also shared her affinity for Disneyworld, her visits helping her stay positive during the course of her treatment.

A 30-minute pre-taped program that explores the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

-30-