Newswise — Major League Baseball is revising its record books. According to The Washington Post , the league is officially incorporating Negro Leagues statistics into its record books, which means all players from the Negro leagues are now considered major leaguers. Negro leagues operated in the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s and black players were barred from participating in the MLB until Jackie Robinson broke the league's color barrier in 1947 when he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lisa Delpy Neirotti is the director of the MS in Sport Management Program and an associate professor of Sport Management at the GW School of Business. She has been a professor of sport, event and tourism management at GW for more than 30 years. Beyond her responsibilities at GW, Dr. Delpy Neirotti works with a number of sport event organizations, sponsors, and professional teams to conduct economic and market research studies including the Olympic Games, World Cup, College Football Bowl Games, among others. Delpy Neirotti can discuss this announcement, which she says is a tribute that will bring so much more recognition to the talents of those who played on the league.

Imani M. Cheers is an associate professor of digital storytelling at the GW School of Media & Public Affairs. Cheers is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Cheers has been following this closely and can discuss the significance of this decision.

