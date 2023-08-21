Joana Carneiro da Silva, PhD, Associate Director of Research & Associate Professor, Institute for Genome Sciences (IGS) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

As malaria has now hit Maryland, Joana Carneiro da Silva, PhD, can speak to the importance of using genomic research to characterize the genomic profiles that relate to characteristics of malarial infections from different continents. This will determine the origin of the new malarial infections in the United States. The Maryland infection is from Plasmodium falciparum, a more virulent species than the one causing the infections in Florida and Texas.