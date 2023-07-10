The Florida Department of Health recently issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory following confirmed cases of malaria in Sarasota County, Florida.

Malaria is a treatable, parasitic disease transmitted through mosquito bites. It affects the blood and causes flu-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, nausea and fatigue.

The CDC has also issued a health advisory for the reported Florida cases and an additional case in Texas, as this is the first time in 20 years that there have been locally acquired cases of malaria.

Experts from Florida State University are available to discuss what this new local spread of malaria means for Floridians and what precautions they can take.

Dr. George Rust, director, Center for Medicine and Public Health, College of Medicine

Rust focuses on primary health care, health equity, community health and disease management. He is the author of more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters and monographs. Rust also previously served as the medical director of the West Orange Farmworkers Health Association in Central Florida.

Chris Uejio, associate professor, College of Social Sciences and Public Policy

Uejio studies mosquito-borne illnesses, public health and infectious diseases, as well as how the physical environment influences human health and well-being.