Newswise — Chulalongkorn University’s Unisearch, in collaboration with Malaysia-Thailand Joint Authority (MTJA), held a “Malaysia – Thailand Joint Authority – Chulalongkorn University Research Cess Fund (RCF) Signing Ceremony” for research projects that are under consideration for the Research CESS Fund (RCF) from Malaysia-Thailand Joint Authority (MTJA) on Monday July 24, 2023, at Meeting Room 201, Chulalongkorn Research Building. Prof. Dr. Chakkaphan Sutthirat, Vice President for Research Affairs, gave a welcome speech and Datuk Joseph Podtung, Chief Executive Officer of MTJA, delivered the opening remarks. Mr. Supat Napanoparatkaew, Deputy Chief Executive Office of MTJA, also spoke of the allocation methods of the Research CESS Fund (RCF).

Chulalongkorn University’s research projects that received funding in this program included the “Possible Consequences of Leave-in-Place Decommissioned Structures: Subsea Pipelines Corrosion and Impacts of Heavy Metals on Marine Ecosystem” project by the Center of Excellence on Hazardous Substance Management (HSM), with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sutha Khaodhiar, Director of HSM, representing the project in receiving the funding. Another project on the list was the “Demonstration of Carbon Dioxide Utilization Technology through Collaboration between Academia and Industry: Scale-up of Low-temperature Alcohol-assisted Methanol Synthesis from Synthesis from CO2 and H2” project by the Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, represented by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pattaraporn Kim-Lohsoontorn.

Also present at the ceremony were Dr. Supichai Tangjaitrong, Director of Chulalongkorn Unisearch, as well as MTJA executives, who joined in congratulating those who received the research funding. In addition, MTJA executives and staff members visited HSM’s buildings and laboratories, which were being prepared for advanced scientific equipment to be used in the research project under this funding.