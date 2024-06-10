Newswise — According to the World Health Organization, a 59-year-old man from Mexico has died from a type of bird flu.

This is the first case of the H5N2 virus reported in a human.

It is unclear how the man, who also had underlying health issues, contracted the virus. According to WHO, there is no risk to the wider public.

Amanda Castel, is a professor of epidemiology at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and an expert in infectious diseases. She has served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service officer for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spent over a decade working with local and state health departments and is board certified in pediatrics and preventive medicine and public health.Maria Elena Ruiz is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Marc Siegel, is an associate professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and is an infectious disease expert.

Barbara Kowalcyk, associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences and food safety expert at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health is available to provide information on bird flu and the risk to food safety.

Janet Buffer, food safety expert at the George Washington University can discuss what bird flu is and its discovery in animals.



