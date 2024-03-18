Newswise — Spring will soon be in bloom, bringing runny and stuffy noses, sneezes and itchy, watery eyes.

Nearly one in five children have a seasonal allergy, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Allergies can develop when a person’s immune system overreacts to a substance such as pollen from trees, grass or weeds, which are the culprits of most seasonal allergies.

Jennifer Dantzer, M.D., and Robert Wood, M.D., pediatric allergists at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, are available to discuss topics related to children’s springtime allergies. Wood is also the director of the Eudowood Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology. Topics include:

• How seasonal allergies develop

• How climate change can affect seasonal allergies

• The allergy season timeline for your region

• The difference between allergies and colds and other conditions caused by respiratory viruses

• Why allergies affect some children and not others

• Helpful tips to deal with children’s allergies

• When to see an allergist and obtain allergy testing

Depending on the region of the U.S., spring allergy season can last until the early summer.