Newswise — Baltimore, MD – A generous $5 million gift from Mandy and Dennis Weinman will help fund a new three-story, 125,000 square foot, state-of-the-art cancer building on the campus of Sinai Hospital.



The newly named Mandy and Dennis Weinman Cancer Building will be home to the Alvin & Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute and the Pediatric Oncology Center, bringing together all ambulatory cancer services at Sinai in a single comprehensive location. Once completed, the building will accommodate leading-edge cancer treatment technology in an aesthetically pleasing, patient-centered environment where patients can see specialists, get infusions and radiation, and access other supportive services – all in one place.

The building will be located on Greenspring Avenue, offering patients receiving infusion treatment on the third floor a view of the nearby Cylburn Arboretum. A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.



“Our support for this transformational project is the perfect intersection of the passion Mandy and I have for both philanthropy and advancing new frontiers for cancer treatment and care,” says Dennis Weinman, who is a member of both the LifeBridge Health and Sinai Hospital board of directors. “Our intention is for this building to serve as a sign of hope in our community as LifeBridge Health continues to enhance its standing as a destination resource for patients in their battle against this devastating disease.”



Adds Mandy Weinman, “We all know someone who has been impacted by cancer and have seen firsthand how precious a commodity time can be during the diagnosis, treatment and recovery phases. Having all these resources in one place will help patients get the care they need efficiently and effectively so they draw strength from spending more time with their families and doing the things they love.”



One of the main inspirations for Weinmans’ support for LifeBridge Health’s cancer treatment program was the expert, compassionate care that Dennis’s grandmother received at Sinai Hospital several years ago.



LifeBridge Health will continue to seek philanthropic support for the new building project, with the goal of raising an additional $15 million. There will be parallel campaign with numerous naming opportunities available to outfit the building with the equipment, medical devices and furnishings.



“We are so grateful to Mandy and Dennis for their wonderful gift that will make such a difference for people receiving cancer care at Sinai. They share the vision of LifeBridge Health and our leading cancer experts on how we can provide high-level care with compassion and comfort for the 30,000 people battling cancer we treat each year,” says Julie Cox, vice president and chief development officer for LifeBridge Health.

She adds, “The Weinmans’ visionary gift will have an immediate impact and also support our ongoing efforts to evolve and enhance our approach to cancer detection and treatment. We are proud to have the support from and partnership with Mandy and Dennis as they continue the Weinman family’s amazing three-generation legacy of philanthropic support to LifeBridge Health.”

About the Mandy and Dennis Weinman Cancer Building

The Mandy and Dennis Weinman Cancer Building will be a 125,000 square-foot facility constructed along the east side of Sinai Hospital’s campus, facing Greenspring Avenue. The new building will bring together pediatric and adult hematology and oncology divisions, diagnostic and treatment services, research, wellness and survivorship programs. It will include 32 adult infusion bays, 16 adult exam spaces, seven pediatric infusion bays, six pediatric exam rooms, renovated radiation oncology suites and other support services and spaces.

The new building also marks an investment and growth in cancer services at Sinai, offering the latest technology and clinical treatments as well as support, wellness and education programs. Sinai will also be looking to recruit additional subspecialty oncologists and expand focus on research to be able to offer more clinical trials, increasing treatment options for patients.



The projected cost for the design and construction of the facility is expected to be $95 million. Construction is set to begin in mid-2023 with completion projected around December 2025.

About LifeBridge Health:

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Grace Medical Center and related affiliates. For more information, visit lifebridgehealth.org.

# # #