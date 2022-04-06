Article title: Manipulation of the miR-378a/mt-ATP6 regulatory axis rescues ATP synthase in the diabetic heart and offers a novel role for lncRNA Kcnq1ot1

Authors: Andrya J. Durr, Quincy A. Hathaway, Amina Kunovac, Andrew D. Taylor, Mark V. Pinti, Saira Rizwan, Danielle L. Shepherd, Chris C. Cook, Garrett K. Fink, John M. Hollander

From the authors: “Together, these data suggest that Kcnq1ot1 and miR-378a may act as constituents in an axis that regulates mt-ATP6 content, and that manipulation of this axis may provide benefit to ATP synthase functionality in type 2 diabetic heart.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.