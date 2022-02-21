March 2022 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus: “Update on Cerebrovasospasm”

Charlottesville, VA (March 1, 2022). The March issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 52, No. 3 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/52/3/neurosurg-focus.52.issue-3.xml]) presents 11 articles and two editorials on developments in the diagnosis and treatment of cerebrovasospasm.

Topic Editors: E. Sander Connolly Jr., Stephan A. Mayer, R. Loch Macdonald, and J. Marc Simard

As the Topic Editors discuss in their introduction for this issue, “[The articles in this issue] show how far the scientific community has come and how far it still has to go in both developing a comprehensive and clear understanding of this disease and devising mitigation strategies that are at once readily scaled and personalized. For those of us who have worked in neurological intensive care units for decades, our cup is definitely half full and we hope these articles and ongoing research continue to fill it.”

Contents of the March issue:

“Introduction: Update on cerebrovasospasm” by E. Sander Connolly Jr., et al.

by E. Sander Connolly Jr., et al. “Time trends in the risk of delayed cerebral ischemia after subarachnoid hemorrhage: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials” by Luigi Rigante et al.

by Luigi Rigante et al. “Electroencephalography for detection of vasospasm and delayed cerebral ischemia in aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage: a retrospective analysis and systematic review” by Lea Scherschinski et al.

by Lea Scherschinski et al. “Day 2 neutrophil-to-lymphocyte and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratios for prediction of delayed cerebral ischemia in subarachnoid hemorrhage” by William S. Bolton et al.

by William S. Bolton et al. “Unaccounted for enteral volume loss linked to delayed cerebral ischemia after subarachnoid hemorrhage” by Chloé Louise Gelder et al.

by Chloé Louise Gelder et al. “Cardiac arrest in spontaneous subarachnoid hemorrhage and associated outcomes” by Eric Feldstein et al.

by Eric Feldstein et al. “Effects of hyperoxemia on aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage outcomes: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by Jungeun Ahn et al.

by Jungeun Ahn et al. “Association between D-dimer levels and long-term mortality in patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage ” by Fang Fang et al.

” by Fang Fang et al. “Heparin in the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by Patrick P. Lukito et al.

by Patrick P. Lukito et al. “Update on intrathecal management of cerebral vasospasm: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by Audrey A. Grossen et al.

by Audrey A. Grossen et al. “Methodological assessment of guidelines for the diagnosis and management of cerebral vasospasm using the AGREE-II tool” by Anastasia Tasiou et al.

by Anastasia Tasiou et al. “Neuroprotective effect of dapsone in patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage: a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial” by Cuauhtémoc García-Pastor et al.

by Cuauhtémoc García-Pastor et al. “Editorial: Neuroprotective effectiveness” by Julia E. Alexander and E. Sander Connolly Jr.

by Julia E. Alexander and E. Sander Connolly Jr. “Development of cerebral vasospasm following traumatic intracranial hemorrhage: incidence, risk factors, and clinical outcomes” by Alis J. Dicpinigaitis et al.

