Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (March 1, 2023). The March issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 54, No. 3 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/54/3/neurosurg-focus.54.issue-3.xml]) presents thirteen articles on the neurosurgical management of Chiari malformation and craniocervical anomalies.

Topic Editors: David D. Limbrick Jr., Douglas L. Brockmeyer, Atul Goel, and Jennifer M. Strahle

Noting recent advancements that have contributed to the understanding and treatment of Chiari malformation and related conditions of the craniocervical junction, the editors of the March issue of Neurosurgical Focus have selected articles that “address novel or unanswered questions regarding the stability and/or motion in this region” and which present “the leading edge of clinical science and surgical treatment of these complex and interrelated disorders.”

Contents of the March issue:

“Introduction. Stability and motion: addressing the pathology of Chiari malformation and craniocervical junction” by David D. Limbrick et al.

“Reappraisal of intradural findings in Chiari malformation type I” by Belinda Shao et al.

by Belinda Shao et al. “External validation of the Chicago Chiari Outcome Scale in adults with Chiari malformation type I” by Lukasz Antkowiak et al.

by Lukasz Antkowiak et al. “Prognostic analysis of posterior fossa decompression with or without cerebellar tonsillectomy for Chiari malformation type I: a multicenter retrospective study” by Yuankun Cai et al.

by Yuankun Cai et al. “Long-term outcomes of foramen magnum decompression with duraplasty for Chiari malformation type I in adults: a series of 297 patients” by Bo Wang et al.

by Bo Wang et al. “Thirty-day outcomes for suboccipital decompression in adults with Chiari malformation type I: a frailty-driven perspective from the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program” by Alexander J. Kassicieh et al.

by Alexander J. Kassicieh et al. “Risk factors for clinical and radiological worsening following Chiari malformation type I surgery in the pediatric population” by Nida Fatima et al.

by Nida Fatima et al. “Incidence and management of postoperative pseudomeningocele and cerebrospinal fluid leak after Chiari malformation type I decompression” by Travis J. Atchley et al.

by Travis J. Atchley et al. “Intraoperative neuromonitoring for pediatric Chiari decompression: when is it useful?” by Rajeev D. Sen et al.

by Rajeev D. Sen et al. “Fourth ventricular subarachnoid stent for Chiari malformation type I–associated persistent syringomyelia” by Rachael K. Han et al.

by Rachael K. Han et al. “Surgery for basilar invagination with and without Chiari I malformation” by Jörg Klekamp

by Jörg Klekamp “Single-institution comparative analysis for odontoid resection: posterior transaxis versus anterior transnasal approach” by İhsan Doğan et al.

by İhsan Doğan et al. “Central or axial atlantoaxial dislocation and craniovertebral junction alterations: a review of 393 patients treated over 12 years” by Abhidha Shah et al.

by Abhidha Shah et al. “Minimally invasive modification of the Goel-Harms atlantoaxial fusion technique: a case series and illustrative guide” by Aaron Gelinne et al.

Embargoed Article Access and Author/Expert Interviews: Contact for advance access and to arrange interviews with the authors and external experts who can provide context for this research.

