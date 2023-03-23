March 28 is Diabetes Alert Day - a great reminder to learn your risk for Type 2 diabetes - a condition that happens because of a problem in the way the body regulates and uses sugar as a fuel.

More than one in three Americans have prediabetes, but almost 80% don’t even know they have it.

On Diabetes Alert Day, March 28, Hackensack Meridian Health’s MOLLY Diabetes Education and Management Center for Adults and Children wants you to know the risks for type 2 diabetes by taking this 60 second risk assessment from the American Diabetes Association.

While the number of people with prediabetes is forecasted to climb to an astounding 107.7 million people in 2030, there is some good news - prediabetes can be reversed and even full-blown diabetes can be put into remission with the right lifestyle changes.

At the MOLLY Diabetes Education/Management Center for Adults and Children patients receive the most up-to-date, effective methods of diabetes treatment and management including the information, skills, and tools needed to live a healthy, productive, and satisfying lives.

“You don’t have to cut everything that you love out of your diet, you just have to learn what to eat and drink when,” explains Toni Isabella, Manager of the Center, who says it is also important for people to learn how stress and sleep can also impact diabetes. “Working with the specialists at the MOLLY Center, the knowledge and advice they provide, can actually help put diabetes into remission.”

Advice that includes how to be smart with snacks; cut down on added sugars; drink alcohol sensibly; choose healthy carbs; and so much more to help manage healthy blood sugar levels.

If you or someone you love may have prediabetes or if you could use help managing type 1 or type 2 diabetes, please call and book an appointment today by clicking here.

