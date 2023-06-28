Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (June 28, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Margaret A. Turk, MD, as a 2023 plenary speaker at the AANEM Annual Meeting Nov. 1-4 in Phoenix, Arizona. Dr. Turk is vice chairman of the PM&R department at SUNY Upstate Medical University Norton College of Medicine. Along with her clinical and leadership contributions to establishing the SUNY Upstate Norton College of Medicine PM&R department, she has promoted integrating disability education within medical school curricula, locally and nationally Her session titled, “Disability in Medical Education: Where is it?”, will shine light on the state of disability education in medical schools today, the need for more active and widespread inclusion of disability in medical education, and suggestions for successful curricular development and implementation. Dr. Turk said, “Hopefully, attendees will recognize the importance of educating learners about disability – and my comments will offer resources to advocate for more inclusion of medical knowledge about the health needs of people with disability in medical school curricula, in continuing education opportunities, and for health care settings.” Dr. Turk is excited to connect with other clinicians and investigators at the 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting. “I look forward to seeing friends and colleagues, especially now that in-person meetings have returned. The meeting always offers valuable information and leading-edge concepts about interesting topics.” About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Based in Rochester, MN, the AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. ##