Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Sept. 25, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Dr. Marianne de Visser as the 2024 Honorary Member Award recipient for her dedication to her students, patients, and research.

Dr. de Visser received her medical degree from the University of Amsterdam in 1975 and completed her neurology and PhD training at the Academic Hospital of the University of Amsterdam. She was a visiting scientist at Dr. Andrew Engel’s lab at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where she focused on ultrastructural studies in dermatomyositis. She is now a professor of neuromuscular disorders (NMDs) at the University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Dr. de Visser is an internationally renowned expert in myopathies. She has published over 300 peer-reviewed original papers, 35 chapters, and edited 4 books. She is the current section editor for NMDs in the upcoming Encyclopedia of the Neurological Sciences, 3rd Edition. Many of her publications are highly cited and are essential contributions to the field of NMDs. She has supervised and mentored numerous PhD students and dozens of clinical NM postdoctoral fellows during her distinguished career. These, among other accolades, have earned Dr. de Visser the 2024 Honorary Member Award.

On winning the award, she says, “I am deeply honored to have been selected for this prestigious award… I am also humbled because so many highly esteemed colleagues have received this award.” Dr. de Visser will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia.

