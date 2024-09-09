Newswise — Mark Awad, MD, PhD, has been appointed Chief of the Thoracic Oncology Service within the Solid Tumor Oncology Division, Department of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). Dr. Awad previously served as an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and the Associate Division Chief, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of the Advanced Fellowship Program in Thoracic Oncology at the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Awad succeeds Charles Rudin, MD, PhD, who served in this role for ten years and recently took on the position of Deputy Director of MSK’s Cancer Center.

“Dr. Awad’s experience, energy, generosity, and curiosity will build upon the strengths of an outstanding service that excels at delivering world-class oncology care and pushing new research frontiers for people with lung cancers,” said Deb Schrag, MD, MPH, Chair of the Department of Medicine. “His ability to assemble, motivate and lead multi-disciplinary teams and his dedication mentorship will support the extremely talented group of faculty on the service and help the thoracic disease management team to thrive.”

“MSK’s Thoracic Oncology Service is changing how thoracic cancer is treated,” explained Luis Diaz, MD, Head of the Division of Solid Tumor Oncology. “Dr. Awad is committed to research and clinical trials that lead to groundbreaking and foundational discoveries. This philosophy supports the goals and vision of both the service and institution. We are pleased to welcome him to MSK.”

Dr. Awad’s research focuses on developing novel immune and cellular therapies for patients. In addition, Dr. Awad’s research group has investigated mechanisms of response and resistance to immunotherapies and targeted therapies in lung cancer. He most recently focused on clinical and translational studies in thoracic oncology while at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“I decided to pursue a career in oncology after watching my father receive exceptional care at MSK where he had the opportunity to enroll on a life-changing clinical trial many years ago. Since then, I have dedicated my work to the practice of combining cutting edge research with compassionate care to bring the best treatments for people affected by cancer,” said Dr. Awad. “I am excited and honored to join this world-renowned team and contribute to MSK’s vision of becoming the world’s leading authority on cancer.”

Dr. Awad completed his MD and PhD at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine residency at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), where he served as chief resident. His fellowship training was conducted at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and MGH, where he studied mechanisms of resistance to targeted therapies in ALK and ROS1-positive lung cancers.

###

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular mission: ending cancer for life. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world’s most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. www.mskcc.org