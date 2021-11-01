Newswise — NEW ORLEANS (November 8, 2021) – Allergist Mark Corbett, MD, of Louisville, KY, was installed as president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) at the ACAAI Annual Scientific Meeting on November 8 in New Orleans. Allergist Kathleen May, MD, of Augusta, GA, was elected ACAAI president-elect.

Other newly elected ACAAI officers are Gailen D. Marshall, Jr., MD, PhD, Jackson, MS, vice president and James M. Tracy, DO, Papillion, NE, who will remain in his position as treasurer. Regents elected for three-year terms include: Marcella Aquino MD, East Greenwich, RI; Theresa Bingemann, MD, Pittsford, NY; and Jeffrey Demain, MD, Anchorage, AK.

Dr. Mark Corbett is an allergist with Family Allergy & Asthma in Louisville. A graduate of Vanderbilt University with a B.E. degree in Chemical Engineering and Math, Dr. Corbett received his medical degree from the University of Louisville. He completed a residency in Pediatrics at the University of Alabama – Birmingham, followed by a fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, where he is currently a clinical professor of pediatrics.

Dr. Corbett has also been active nationally in the continuing education of Allergy/Immunology specialists. He was a member of the American Board of Allergy and Immunology (ABAI) Board of Directors from 2005-2010 and was the first private practitioner to serve as Chair for the ABAI in 2010. He also served on the Maintenance of Certification and Continuing Certification committees at the American Board of Medical Specialties.

Dr. Corbett serves on the College’s Board of Regents and was honored by the College as a Distinguished Fellow in 2018. He has served or is serving on the ACAAI Board of Regents, the Budget/Finance Committee, the Advocacy Council, the Foundation Board, the Publications Committee and the Accreditation and Certification Committee. He has served as president of the Kentucky Allergy Society as well as the Greater Louisville Allergy Society.

Dr. Kathleen May is Division Chief of Allergy-Immunology and Pediatric Rheumatology at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, the Betty B. Wray MD Chair in Pediatrics, associate professor of pediatrics and medicine, and serves as the Program Director for the Allergy-Immunology Fellowship Program. Before embarking on her teaching career in 2017 to contribute to the future of the specialty, she was in private practice for more than 20 years at Allegany Allergy and Asthma in Western Maryland.

After earning her medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Ohio, Dr. May completed her residency at East Carolina University School of Medicine in Greenville, North Carolina. She completed a fellowship in allergy and immunology at the National Jewish Research Center at the University of Colorado in Denver, Colorado.

Dr. May serves on the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology's Board of Regents, the Executive Committee, Budget/Finance Committee, Annual Meeting Program Committee, Publications Committee, and The Allergists' Foundation Board. She is on the FIT Bowl Subcommittee, the Program Directors Committee, and the Women in Allergy Award Committee. She is a prior recipient of the ACAAI Distinguished Fellow, Distinguished Service, and Woman in Allergy Awards. She is a past Chair (2018) of the American Board of Allergy and Immunology (ABAI), serving on its Board of Directors 2014-2020. She is a current member of the ACGME Allergy-Immunology Review Committee (2020-2026), and now serves on its Executive Committee.

