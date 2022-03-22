EMBARGOED UNTIL 7 A.M. EASTERN ON MARCH 25

Newswise — Annual Meeting, board-certified dermatologist Mark D. Kaufmann, MD, FAAD, will begin his one-year term as president of the AAD.

As president, Dr. Kaufmann will lead the world’s largest dermatologic society, representing more than 20,500 physicians specializing in the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions. He will also hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization to the AAD that focuses on government affairs, health policy, and practice information.

“I have never been more optimistic about the future of our specialty,” said Dr. Kaufmann. “The reason for my optimism is simple. The need and demand for quality dermatologic care continues to grow and will never end. In addition, the way in which we deliver this care continues to evolve. My goal is to lead us forward into this new era of patient care.”

Dr. Kaufmann earned his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine in New York and completed his dermatology residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York. He is a clinical professor of the Department of Dermatology Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Dr. Kaufmann previously served the Academy as a member of its Board of Directors, as deputy chair of the AAD’s Patient Access and Payer Relations Committee and is a past member of the AAD’s Council on Government Affairs and Health Policy.

