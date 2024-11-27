Newswise — Jorge Fresneda, associate professor at the Martin Tuchman School of Management at NJIT, has developed the Consumer Normalcy Scale (CNS), an innovative tool designed to assess how inclusive and dignified shopping experiences are for people from diverse backgrounds and with various characteristics.

This scale captures the essence of “consumer normalcy,” and identifies whether each customer, regardless of characteristics like race, disability or gender, feels genuinely welcomed and respected in the retail environment.

“We are focusing on consumers with some form of disability, working with blind consumers, consumers with physical disabilities, as well as consumers who have been discriminated against in the past, such as African Americans and low-income students,” he said. “We’re examining their feelings about how they experience being shoppers, being consumers.”

Fresneda notes that the CNS is based on four dimensions: participation, distinction, competence and equality/belonging. These dimensions help identify how each person experiences their role as a consumer.

The origins of this study trace back to the 2006 study titled “Consumer normalcy: Understanding the value of shopping through narratives of consumers,” which solely focused on 17 consumers with disabilities. However, updated studies for this research now include nearly 1,000 participants and encompass other consumer groups, such as low-income students, the African American population and the LGBTQ+ community.

“The goal is to develop a tool for people interested in issues of disability and discrimination and who want to eliminate it, providing consumers with a better experience, whether online or in physical settings,” Fresneda explained. “This tool can identify what dimension is affected, and fix it.”

Fresneda, who has traveled worldwide analyzing markets in countries like Japan, China, the U.S. and various European countries, believes this research aligns well with current market situations.

“There are stock indices that evaluate how good a company is in terms of environmental issues, social issues and corporate governance,” he mentioned. “There’s a specific index that ranks companies based on their social practices.”

Consumers increasingly value the social responsibility of brands. This commitment to social responsibility not only impacts brand perception but also market value, as stock indices now consider accessibility and sustainability in their evaluations.

Ultimately, the CNS provides a practical path toward more inclusive sales environments. Fresneda’s research emphasizes that consumers who feel excluded or singled out tend to avoid those stores, leave negative reviews, or look for other places to shop. Conversely, when people feel respected and valued, they’re more likely to become loyal customers and share positive experiences.

The research team hopes the CNS will inspire further research on inclusion, extending beyond commerce to encompass other areas where people may face stigmatization. With the CNS, Fresneda envisions a future where shopping is accessible and welcoming for all, ensuring every consumer feels they truly belong.