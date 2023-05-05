Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (May 5, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center has been recognized by the National Pancreas Foundation (NPF) as an approved NPF Center of Excellence.

The designation is awarded after a rigorous audit review to determine that an institution's focus is on multidisciplinary treatment of pancreatic cancer, treating the “whole patient” with a focus on the best possible outcomes and an improved quality of life.

“We are honored to receive the NPF designation, which highlight’s Markey’s commitment to multidisciplinary treatment and providing the best and most innovative patient care possible,” said Joseph Kim, M.D., UK Markey Cancer Center chief of surgical oncology. “The recognition is also a testament to the dedication of our entire pancreatic cancer team in delivering excellent patient care.”

An approved NPF Center has to meet the criteria that were developed by a task force made up of invited subject matter experts and patient advocates. The criteria includes having the required expert physician specialties such as gastroenterologists, pancreas surgeons, and interventional radiologists, along with more patient-focused programs such as a pain management service, psychosocial support and more.

UK HealthCare’s Digestive Health Program was also recently recognized as an NPF Center for the treatment of pancreatitis. The two UK designations are listed among 171 NPF Centers across the nation.

“We are thrilled to expand our NPF Centers of Excellence Program to better serve the needs of patients suffering from pancreas disease,” said David Bakelman, CEO of the National Pancreas Foundation. “The NPF Centers of Excellence Program is one of the pillars of NPF, and we are looking forward to working with our current and new centers.”

For more information about the National Pancreas Foundation, please visit www.pancreasfoundation.org.

