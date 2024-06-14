Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — Hailing from Osaka, Japan, Kazue Okajima, M.D., quickly embraced El Paso’s climate and high desert serenity. That tranquility, however, hasn’t prevented her from disrupting the cardiology landscape with a commitment to innovation, igniting change and advancing cardiovascular care.

Dr. Okajima, an assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at Texas Tech Health El Paso, recently received a $45,000 grant from the Edward N. & Margaret G. Marsh Foundation for her research on "Genotyping Impacts on Anti-Platelet Therapy in Hispanics." The study is focused on the effectiveness of blood-thinning treatments in Hispanic heart patients.

Her team is studying which blood thinners work best when treating Hispanics with heart disease and whether genetics play a factor. While her research originated in Osaka, she said she easily connected it to Hispanic populations in New York City.

“After arriving in America, I continued my cardiac research at Columbia University in New York City,” said Dr. Okajima, who is also a cardiologist with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso. “The campus is adjacent to a large Dominican Republic community. That experience made El Paso a natural fit for me and my research.”

It was such a good fit that she quickly made inroads that may soon benefit residents of our Borderplex community.

Tackling coronary heart disease

Cardiovascular disease, notably coronary heart disease (CHD), is a predominant health concern along the U.S.-Mexico border. Recent studies of this group indicate a higher incidence of CHD, along with related risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, compared to non-Hispanic whites. The mortality rate from CHD among Hispanics in El Paso County was notably higher, with a 2020 study revealing a prevalence of 13.3% compared to 9.2% among non-Hispanic whites.

“As a cardiologist, this got me thinking about my research in Japan,” said Dr. Okajima. “I thought there may be some link with Hispanic populations. This difference was worth checking.”

Dr. Okajima's current research is focused on antiplatelet therapy, a cornerstone treatment for preventing heart attacks and strokes in patients with a history of coronary artery disease. By considering a person's genes, doctors may be able to cater better treatments, especially for Hispanic patients.

“There are two types of blood thinners used to treat CHD,” said Dr. Okajima. One is very mild, and the other is very potent. More East Asians likely have some resistance to the mild version, so they might need to take the stronger version. The same may be true of Hispanics.”

Addressing the challenges of the region

Dr. Okajima and Texas Tech Health El Paso are exceptionally well-suited to tackle the critical issue of blood-thinning treatment efficacy among Hispanic heart patients. In our community, Hispanics constitute 80% of the population while facing significant coronary heart disease risks.

This demographics underrepresentation in clinical tests accentuates the urgency of the research. Dr. Okajima's team has already examined the clinical records of over 1,000 El Paso patients. Combining that data with her extensive experience studying similar issues with Asian and Caribbean Hispanic populations during her tenure at Columbia University, she found the most efficient use of blood-thinning treatments for Hispanic heart patients.

Making progress

Dr. Okajima believes her research will meet a critical need for personalized medicine in our Borderplex region. That would allow cardiologists like herself to find the best medication options for Hispanic patients by considering their individual genetic variations.

Dr. Okajima sees her students continuing to play an essential role in this research.

“One of my residents, now a cardiology fellow, presented our results at a recent conference,” said Dr. Okajima. “This research has involved many medical students, internal medicine residents, and cardiology fellows. So that's another goal for me: to raise the next generation of health care providers to treat our Borderplex patients.”

About the Marsh Foundation

The mission of the Edward N. and Margaret G. Marsh Foundation is to provide funding for medical research in El Paso, Texas. It was established under the Last Will and Testament of Edward Norton Marsh, a resident of El Paso, after his death in 1982. The Foundation awards an average of $200,000 each year to local organizations.

About Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso is the clinical practice of the Foster School of Medicine. It’s the region’s largest multispecialty medical group practice, with over 250 specialists providing world-class patient care for the entire family at several locations across El Paso, while also providing a hands-on learning space for Texas Tech Health El Paso resident physicians and students.

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,400 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.