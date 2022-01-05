Newswise — Marshall Medical Center and UC Davis Health have announced an affiliation for cancer services that allows Marshall patients access to the renowned UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center through the UC Davis Health Cancer Care Network. The National Cancer Institute recently renewed the prestigious “comprehensive” designation of the cancer center, recognizing it as one of the top 51 cancer centers in the country.

The affiliation will offer Marshall patients leading-edge cancer care without leaving the western slope of El Dorado County. The collaborative cancer services will be based in Cameron Park and known as “Marshall Cancer Center, a UC Davis Health Affiliate.”

“It’s exciting to expand and elevate cancer services in a way that will also preserve our standing as a non-profit, independent hospital,” said Siri Nelson, CEO, Marshall Medical Center. “Under the agreement, our cancer center will stay under the Marshall umbrella, with the hospital retaining ownership, licensure, and clinical oversight for patient care.”

Siri added, “Marshall’s vision is: We are a cohesive healthcare team that partners in delivering exceptional quality, access and value in all we do. Launching these services with UC Davis Health is aligned with our vision and helps us to expand exceptional cancer care to more residents of El Dorado County.”

“We are pleased to welcome Marshall Medical Center into the UC Davis Health Cancer Care Network,” said UC Davis Health CEO David Lubarsky. “Our goal is to improve cancer care in community hospitals so that patients can access top-notch cancer care. This alliance brings El Dorado County residents the latest discoveries in cancer care without having to leave the convenience of their local hospital.”

“This is truly a transformative partnership. Through the affiliation, Marshall patients will be able to obtain access to the latest cancer clinical trials,” said UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Primo “Lucky” Lara, Jr.

Affiliation with the UC Davis Health Cancer Care Network allows Marshall oncologists to work directly with UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center oncologists to ensure the latest diagnostic and treatment options are available to their patients.

“Cancer cases at Marshall will be discussed during our virtual tumor board meetings that bring together our top oncologists, pathologists, surgeons and other cancer experts,” said UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Physician-in Chief Richard Bold.

Marshall’s providers and clinicians will have access to continuing medical education opportunities at UC Davis Health. University medical residents and fellows will also obtain clinical rotations with instructors at the Marshall Cancer Center.

UC Davis Health has similar arrangements with other community hospitals including Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center in Truckee, Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville, Mercy Medical Center in Merced, and Barton Health in Lake Tahoe.