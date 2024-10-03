Newswise — October 3, 2024 — The 2025 recipient of the American Society for Investigative Pathology (ASIP) Frieda Robscheit-Robbins Award for Exceptional Achievement in the Advancement of Women in Experimental Pathology is Dr. Martha B. Furie, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology, and Immunology in the School of Medicine at Stony Brook University (Stony Brook, NY).

The Frieda Robscheit-Robbins Award for Exceptional Achievement in the Advancement of Women in Experimental Pathology recognizes exceptional achievement in the advancement of women experimental pathologists during their career, including achievements related to training/mentoring women in experimental pathology, leadership within the field of experimental pathology, service to the community in the promotion of science, innovation in the recruitment and retention of women in experimental pathology, and contributions to the Society. This award is named for Dr. Freida Robscheit-Robbins who achieved much in her long career as an educator, researcher, and mentor. Among her many achievements, Dr. Robscheit-Robbins was a pioneer in the leadership in the American Society for Experimental Pathology (precursor to the ASIP). She was the first woman President of the ASEP and served the Society in other elected positions, including Secretary-Treasurer, as well as representative to the FASEB Board of Directors.

Dr. Furie received her BS in Biological Sciences (with honors and distinction) from Cornell University (Ithaca, NY) in 1974 and her PhD in Chemical Biology from The Rockefeller University (New York, NY) in 1980. After completing her Postdoctoral Fellowship training at The Rockefeller University, Dr. Furie joined Columbia University (New York, NY) as an Associate Research Scientist from 1984-1986. She subsequently joined Stony Brook University as an Assistant Professor of Pathology in the School of Medicine in 1986, was promoted to Associate Professor of Pathology in 1992, and became a Professor of Pathology in 2000.

Dr. Furie’s long research career focused on inflammation, especially in the context of bacterial infections. Mechanisms underlying the body’s exaggerated inflammatory response to Lyme disease and its deficient response during tularemia were of particular interest. For 23 years she directed a course in introductory pathology that was required for students in the nursing, physician assistant, clinical laboratory sciences, and respiratory care programs. In 2014, Dr. Furie changed career trajectory by becoming the Director of Stony Brook University’s Graduate Program in Genetics, winding down her research activities to focus on graduate education. The Genetics Program is both interdepartmental and inter-institutional, with ties to nearby Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL). The Program currently comprises 105 faculty and 44 students (exactly half of whom are women), housed at both Stony Brook University and CSHL. Dr. Furie trained 13 predoctoral trainees in the Department of Pathology; nine of which were women. With only one exception, all of Dr. Furie’s former trainees continue in education and healthcare-related careers.

In her letter of support, Dr. Asma Nusrat (F. Peyton Rous Professor and Director of Experimental Pathology, University of Michigan) described Dr. Furie’s career progression and mentoring: “[Dr. Furie’s] enthusiasm for fostering the next generation of scientists led her to take on additional responsibilities, including serving as the director of an inter-institutional graduate program in genetics at Stony Brook University with extension to Cold Spring Harbor Laboratories. Dr. Furie’s outstanding mentorship has not only aided many women in establishing their careers in science but has also earned her profound respect of her students, as evidenced by their nomination of her for the Stony Award for Excellence in Leadership.”

Dr. Furie has been a member of the ASIP since 1992, serving in many leadership roles including: Chair of the Program Committee, Education Committee, Membership Committee, Meritorious Awards Committee, Nominating Committee. From 2011–2012, she served as ASIP President (the third woman to hold the position). In addition, she became a member of The American Journal of Pathology (AJP) Editorial Board in 1993 and rose through the ranks from Associate Editor to Senior Associate Editor to Editor-in-Chief in 2018— the first woman to serve in the position since the Journal’s original inception in 1896. In each of these roles Dr. Furie advocated strongly for inclusion of women as ASIP members, leaders, recipients of awards, and participants in meetings.

In his letter of support, Dr. Richard N. Mitchell (Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital) described his experience in co-leading the ASIP Summer Academy course with Dr. Furie: “[Dr. Furie’s] organizational skills are unparalleled, and her talks on inflammatory cell recruitment at sites of injury remain for me the gold standard that I aspire to in my own lectures...” He adds “…Dr. Martha Furie is the genuine article, an editor, educator, and mentor who connects with trainees and experimental pathologists to make difficult concepts comprehensible, and who also inspires them in the pursuit of even more knowledge…”

In her letter of support, Dr. Linda McManus (Professor Emerita of Pathology, UT Health San Antonio) described Dr. Furie: “…Martha epitomizes excellence in biomedical science education. This is admirably reflected in her substantial activities associated with the ASIP Education Committee… the majority of these activities targeted early career investigators in experimental pathology...” Dr. McManus continues to note, “…many scientists-in-training were positively influenced by her continuous presence, encouraging approach, and thoughtful commentary…” In 2017, Dr. Furie received the ASIP Robbins Distinguished Educator Award.

Dr. Furie will receive the 2025 ASIP Frieda Robscheit-Robbins Award for Exceptional Achievement in the Advancement of Women in Experimental Pathology during the 2025 Annual Meeting of the ASIP in Portland, OR (April 2025).

###

About ASIP

The American Society for Investigative Pathology is comprised of biomedical scientists who investigate mechanisms of disease. Investigative pathology is an integrative discipline that links the presentation of disease in the whole organism to its fundamental cellular and molecular mechanisms. It uses a variety of structural, functional, and genetic techniques and ultimately applies research findings to the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. ASIP advocates for the practice of investigative pathology and fosters the professional career development and education of its members.