Kim Tait, a senior curator of mineralogy at the Royal Ontario Museum, is using Martian meteorites to determine if the necessary ingredients for life—phosphorus and water—once existed on Mars. Tait’s research, funded through the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory’s (EMSL) Fiscal Year 2022 Call for Large-Scale Research proposals, could also provide clues for how life has evolved on Earth. Tait is studying 4.5-billion-year-old Martian meteorites that ejected off the surface of the planet, entered Earth’s atmosphere, and landed in Northwest Africa.

Tait is a featured guest on the EMSL podcast, Bonding Over Science, talking about her research.

Read the full web feature on Martian meteorites.

Read the full transcription of this podcast episode.

See more podcast episodes on PodBean, YouTube, or your favorite podcast streaming service.