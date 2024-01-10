Newswise — MOULTRIE, GA – This week Deidre Mercer Martin became the first gifts officer for PCOM South Georgia. While Martin is new to PCOM, she’s very familiar with this area and with the responsibilities of the position.

“Deidre has been an integral part of the South Georgia community for many years,” said Necie Liggeons, Chief Development & Alumni Engagement Officer, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. “She knows the people and the culture. Her background in fundraising makes her the perfect fit for PCOM.”

Martin grew up on her family farm near Omega and graduated from Colquitt County High School. Her career includes 35 years in higher education with the past 19 years of that focused on fundraising and alumni relations.

“While I’m not sure that my plans were ever to come home to South Georgia, I have always told students that your career journey can be a winding path,” Martin said. “When my father passed away, we made the decision to move from South Carolina in 2015 to keep the farm in our family and to be near my mother. After a successful career at ABAC, I am ready for a new challenge, and PCOM South Georgia is an exciting opportunity to continue to do meaningful work. PCOM’s focus on meeting regional healthcare needs and on patient-centered care aligns with my values and my hopes for rural Georgia.”

Martin previously served as the chief advancement officer at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) in Tifton since 2015. Before that she held various roles at the University of South Carolina Aiken for 27 years, including an adjunct faculty position in the department of communications and vice chancellor for university advancement.

“While I began my higher ed career in public relations/marketing, a mentor suggested that he felt I could also use my skills in fundraising,” she said. “I took his advice and found that I really loved it. Sharing the story of my institution with potential donors and connecting their desire to make a difference in the lives of college students is a wonderful experience.”

Martin said she values this experience because she sees the effect of her work.

“For me, higher ed fundraising is different than any other kind of fundraising because of the lasting impact of a college education,” she continued. “As a first-generation college student, I have witnessed firsthand in my life and in the lives of others the tremendous positive influence that higher education can have — not only on individuals but also on their families. When someone gives to support higher education, they are making a lasting and significant contribution in the lives of others.”

Martin holds a bachelor of science degree with a double major in communications/public relations and home economics from Berry College in Rome, a master of arts in communication from Georgia State University in Atlanta, and a doctor of education in curriculum and instruction (Ed.D.) from the University of South Carolina, Columbia.

Now Martin looks forward to using her talents to benefit PCOM South Georgia.

“The PCOM mission of meeting regional healthcare needs is incredibly important in our part of the state,” she said. “Educating medical students in South Georgia allows them to experience the challenges and joys of patients in rural areas. By supporting PCOM South Georgia, donors invest not only in a student’s education but in improving and strengthening the overall viability and quality of life for our rural communities.”

In 2019, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), a premier osteopathic medical school with a storied 125-year history, extended its commitment to the Southeast by establishing PCOM South Georgia. An additional teaching location in Moultrie, Georgia, PCOM South Georgia offers both a full, four-year medical program leading to the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree and a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences. PCOM is a private, not-for-profit institution that trains professionals in the health and behavioral sciences fields. Joining PCOM Georgia in Suwanee in helping to meet the healthcare needs of the state, PCOM South Georgia focuses on educating physicians for the region. For more information, visit pcom.edu or call 229-668-3110.