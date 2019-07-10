Martin Pasqualini Elected to Joslin Diabetes Center Board of Trustees

Newswise — Boston, Ma., (July 09, 2019) – Joslin Diabetes Center, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School, announced that Martin Pasqualini, Managing Director of the CGA Group, has been elected to its Board of Trustees.

“We are very pleased to welcome Martin Pasqualini to our Board of Trustees,” said Peter Amenta, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Joslin Diabetes Center. “His extensive background in business and financing will add critical perspectives to our board and support us in our mission to improve the lives of those living with diabetes through innovative research and clinical care. We look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Pasqualini is a Managing Director and Founding Member of CCA Group LLC, a leading renewable finance firm. He has more than 28 years of experience executing a wide variety of project and structured financings as both an attorney and banker. Mr. Pasqualini has advised sponsors and capital providers in connection with the financing of over 100 utility scale renewable energy facilities in his role at CCA Group. Prior to co-founding CCA Group, Mr. Pasqualini was a Managing Director in the Tax Products Group at BTM Capital Corporation and was formerly a partner in the Project and Structured Finance Group of Bingham Dana LLP.

Mr. Pasqualini was elected to a three-year term at the June Board of Trustees meeting.

About Joslin Diabetes Center

Joslin Diabetes Center is world-renowned for its deep expertise in diabetes treatment and research. Joslin is dedicated to finding a cure for diabetes and ensuring that people with diabetes live long, healthy lives. We develop and disseminate innovative patient therapies and scientific discoveries throughout the world. Joslin is an independent, non-profit institution affiliated with Harvard Medical School, and one of only 16 NIH-designated Diabetes Research Centers in the U.S.