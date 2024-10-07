Newswise — She assumes duties for her new role this week. Deynoodt is transitioning from the role of CEO of Ochsner Medical Center (OMC) – West Bank, where she has served since 2018.

Ochsner Baptist is a fully accredited 182-bed hospital staffed by more than 300 trusted and skilled physicians. The hospital is routinely recognized for excellent care and features private, inpatient rooms, an intensive care unit, state-of-the-art operating rooms and two cardiac catheterization labs. Ochsner Baptist is also home to the Women’s Pavilion, a trusted and convenient place for women of all ages to connect to the expert care they need.



"I am honored for this opportunity to serve as CEO of the incredible team at Ochsner Baptist,” said Deynoodt. “Together, we will continue to provide trusted, expert care, and I pledge to lead with the innovative spirit that makes Ochsner Baptist a beacon of excellence for our community.”



Deynoodt began her career at Ochsner as an administrative fellow with the Ochsner Clinic Foundation in 2000. Over the years she’s served in numerous leadership roles, including vice president of operations at OMC – New Orleans and chief operating officer for both OMC – New Orleans and OMC – West Bank.

During her time as CEO of OMC – West Bank, Deynoodt oversaw significant improvements in inpatient and outpatient quality, while also managing the addition of many new service lines on the campus, including vascular surgery, neurosurgery, general surgery, orthopedics, palliative medicine, endocrinology, pain management, and gastroenterology, among others. Under Deynoodt’s leadership, OMC – West Bank joined OMC – New Orleans in being named U.S. News & World Report #1 hospital in the state. She has also led the team to achieve several Leapfrog Grade A ratings for patient safety.

In addition, Deynoodt has been a champion for the physical and psychological safety of healthcare workers and has remained at the forefront of local and statewide efforts to curb workplace violence in healthcare settings.

“Mary Deynoodt is a strong and dedicated leader. She’s overseen many improvements to inpatient and outpatient quality of care and deftly managed the growth of OMC-West Bank,” said Rob Wolterman, Chief Executive Officer for Ochsner South Shore Region. “I am looking forward to her building on Ochsner Baptist’s legacy in this new role.”



A search for a new CEO for OMC – West Bank is underway.

