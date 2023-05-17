Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine has named Mary K. Mulcahey, MD, FAOA, FAAOS, the division director of sports medicine in the department of orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation at Loyola Medicine and Loyola University Chicago's Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Mulcahey is a sports medicine surgeon who comes to Loyola from Tulane University School of Medicine where she served as director of the women's sports medicine program since 2017 and assistant dean of faculty affairs since 2022. As director of the women's sports medicine program, she was instrumental in the leadership, design and development of a comprehensive approach to the care of active women.

"We are excited to have Dr. Mulcahey join the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Loyola Medicine," said Alexander Ghanayem, MD, chair of orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation at Loyola Medicine. "She is an internationally recognized expert in sports medicine caring for the professional athlete and those of us who simply want to stay active in sports at any age. She is especially attuned into the unique needs of women athletes. The greater Chicago community will benefit from her expertise."

Dr. Mulcahey received her BA from Dartmouth College and her medical degree from University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. She completed her orthopaedic surgery residency and a fellowship in orthopaedic trauma at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital, followed by a sports medicine fellowship at San Diego Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine. Dr. Mulcahey was one of only four orthopaedic surgeons to be selected for the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) Advanced Arthroscopy Traveling Fellowship.

Loyola's sports medicine and sports injury program provides comprehensive, integrated orthopaedic and sports medicine care that stresses accurate diagnosis and early, individualized treatments designed to return patients to physical activity. Loyola’s multispecialty fellowship-trained sports medicine doctors, orthopaedic surgeons, primary care doctors, athletic trainers and physical therapists provide services to prevent injuries, maintain physical health and optimize performance. Loyola’s surgeons have extensive experience with the latest minimally invasive and advanced surgical techniques that allow patients to return to their sport, activity or job with minimal downtime.