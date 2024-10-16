Newswise — Mary T. Hawn, MD, MPH, FACS, a distinguished leader in surgical research, education, and clinical care, will be honored with the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Owen H. Wangensteen Scientific Forum Award at the ACS Clinical Congress 2024 in San Francisco, California. The award recognizes a surgeon who exemplifies excellence in clinical practice, research, and education, mirroring the achievements of the late Dr. Owen H. Wangensteen, a trailblazing figure in academic surgery.

Dr. Hawn’s career has spanned decades of innovation and leadership, including her current role as the Emile Holman Professor of Surgery and Chair of the Department of Surgery at Stanford University, California.

Education and Career

Dr. Hawn’s career began at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where she earned her medical degree and won the prestigious C. Gardner Child Award for Excellence in General Surgery. She then completed her general surgery residency and a research fellowship in colorectal tumor genetics at the University of Michigan, including a year as administrative chief resident. Dr. Hawn also earned a master’s degree in public health during this time.

Following a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery at Oregon Health & Science University, she began her career at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she rose to chief of gastrointestinal surgery, the first tenured female Professor of Surgery and became an influential figure in healthcare quality and safety. In 2015, she was recruited to Stanford University to be the chair of the department.

Research and Contributions to Surgical Quality

Dr. Hawn has made significant contributions to the field of surgical quality and policy, earning ongoing research funding for her studies in minimally invasive foregut surgery and surgical quality improvement. Her work evaluating the Surgical Care Improvement Project and national policy implementation using VA data has led to informed changes in surgical care protocols. Dr. Hawn's current research focuses on risk prediction models and quality metrics that improve outcomes in surgery, anesthesia, and team dynamics.

Her work, she explains, is driven by a clear sense of purpose: “Defining robust metrics of surgical quality that are actionable and can lead to sustained improvement in our field is of utmost importance.”

Leadership and Legacy

Dr. Hawn’s leadership extends across multiple surgical organizations. She is the immediate past-president of the Society of Surgical Chairs and the Association of VA Surgeons. She is a past chair of the American Board of Surgery. Her involvement with the ACS has included roles such as President of the Alabama Chapter and membership on the Board of Governors and the Chair of the Scientific Forum Committee.

“What I want my legacy to be is to inspire those who don't think they can accomplish things to defy their limits. I believe if you work hard and dedicate yourself to important things you will be successful” said Dr. Hawn. “I feel like I've been so fortunate to have amazing mentors, and my accomplishments have exceeded my wildest dreams.”

Dr. Hawn will be recognized for her contributions to surgery at the ACS Clinical Congress 2024 in San Francisco.

Legacy of Owen H. Wangensteen

In 1940, dismayed at a culture that then discouraged surgeons from publishing research findings, Dr. Wangensteen founded the Surgical Forum within the ACS to provide a place for early career surgeons to share their research and ideas. Originally a part of Clinical Congress, the Forum evolved into a publication and is now presented as the Owen H. Wangensteen, MD, FACS, Scientific Forum at Clinical Congress each year. A lifelong active ACS member, Dr. Wangensteen also served as ACS President (1959-1960). The Wangensteen Surgical Forum Award was created in 1996 to memorialize him.

