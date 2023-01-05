Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy has achieved Comprehensive Center accreditation by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), a joint quality program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. The MBSAQIP standards ensure that metabolic and bariatric patients receive multidisciplinary medical care, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success.

The MBSAQIP designation recognizes the Center’s commitment to providing high-quality care to patients, said Kuldeep Singh, M.D., FACS, MBA, FASMBS, a Baltimore magazine "Top Doctor" in Bariatric Surgery, and Director of The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy.

“The decision to undergo bariatric surgery is a significant one in a patient’s journey to realize their goal of better health. It is extremely gratifying to receive this recognition as it validates our efforts and our mission to ensure patients not merely lose weight, but experience lifelong improvement in their health,” Dr. Singh said.

Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center President and CEO Dr. David Maine cited Dr. Singh “for his leadership of the Center which has already successfully grown to become among the leading bariatric programs in the Baltimore region since being established at Mercy just a few short years ago in 2019. Congratulations to Dr. Singh and his colleagues, Dr. Jessica Cutler, Rochelle Clark, CNRP, and the entire Maryland Bariatric Center team for achieving this important accreditation.”

According to Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, approximately 34.1% of Maryland residents were obese in 2021. The Maryland Bariatric Center offers patients life-changing surgical options, laparoscopic, minimally invasive bariatric procedures to minimize scarring, hasten recovery and reduce post-surgical pain. Surgical weight loss options include Gastric Bypass Surgery (Roux-en-Y Surgery), Gastric Sleeve Surgery (Sleeve Gastrectomy), and Revision Bariatric Surgery (Revise a Previous Bypass, Lap Band or Gastric Sleeve Surgery).

“Our Center at Mercy focuses on cutting-edge surgical solutions, education, support and best-in-practice care. Our goal is to have patients experience lasting results - not just temporary weight loss, but a lifelong improvement in their health,” Dr. Singh said.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.