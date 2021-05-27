Newswise — Faculty experts in the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business will moderate break-out panels with leaders of Miltec UV, United Source One, RIFE International, Get Real Health, and Royner Products as part of Maryland Business Adapts, an online event from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The companies were selected by a committee including Maryland Smith research professor Kislaya Prasad and Maryland Deputy Secretary of Commerce Signe Pringle. The event is organized by Maryland Smith’s Center for Global Business (CGB).

The event will open with remarks by Maryland U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz and Maryland Smith Dean Prabhudev Konana. A keynote address will follow by Anthony Roche, McCormick Vice President for Human Relations – Global and Corporate Functions.

The individual roundtables will feature:

MiltecUV President Bob Blandford on maintaining cost efficiencies and restructuring operations to deter competition from abroad -- by diversifying product lines into higher value-added technology, clean and sustainable energy products.

United Source One President and CEO Michael Imgarten on international corporate restructuring with a focus on new import financing and distribution and expanding export markets. He also will discuss harnessing the SBA's Payment Protection Program.

RIFE International President and CEO Kwabena Osei-Sarpong on reimagining the future of the renewable energy industry and positioning the company for long-term global growth, including identifying innovative value-added services leading to cost-saving operations, a leaner balance sheet, and increased profitability.

Get Real Health President and Founding Partner Robin Wiener on shifting from "hospital-centered" to "individual-centered" value-based healthcare through establishment of extensive healthcare expertise, data, and advanced IT networks. She also will discuss expanding telehealth solutions to the Indo-Pacific region and the UAE

Rovner ProductsPresident and Owner George Reeder on utilizing a customized ERP system to optimize the use of resources, strengthening stakeholder relationships, investing in new technology, and training of employees to take advantage of opportunities in China.

Following the roundtables, Maryland Smith management professor Oliver Schlake will present a virtual workshop, "Industry 4.0: Is Your Company Ready?"

Media members and other interested participants can pre-register via https://go.umd.edu/Tw7.

Read more on the Maryland Business Adapts homepage.