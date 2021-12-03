Newswise — The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is launching a nine-month, fully online certificate program designed for technical and non-technical professionals interested in leveraging data to draw insights and drive smarter decision-making for their organization.

Maryland Smith is partnering with upGrad, a leading global online higher education company, to deliver the Data Science and Business Analytics program, which begins in January, 2022 and brings together qualified faculty and industry leaders who are known in the fields of data science and business analytics.

Participants will engage in industry-driven assignments and a capstone project, with 100-plus hours of live sessions and robust mentor and student support.

The program’s academic director, Kislaya Prasad, says the launch is especially timely. “We live in the age of data. The storied companies of our times - such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, Netflix - are all powered by data science.”

“It's not just Tech,” says Prasad, a research professor who also is academic director of Maryland Smith’s Center for Global Business. “All industries are realizing the value in data-driven decision making. So, it is not surprising that data skills have become critical for advancement in corporate careers.”

Echoing Prasad, upGrad’s Karan Raturi, general manager, North America, says, “Data is the new global currency and fluency in data analytics creates exponential opportunities for career enhancement.”

“There has never been a better time to reinvent and recharge your career,” he says. “As professionals return to an office or re-evaluate their work-life goals, upGrad, in partnership with University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, is offering professionals an opportunity to expand their skill sets and find or create new opportunities to build meaningful and progressive careers.”

Maryland Smith faculty joining Prasad to deliver the program as instructors are Associate Professor of Management Science and Statistics Margrét Bjarnadóttir, Associate Clinical Professor of Decision, Operations and Information Technologies John Bono, Michael D. Dingman Chair in Strategy, Globalization and Entrepreneurship Anil K. Gupta, Dean’s Chair in Marketing Science P.K. Kannan, Assistant Professor of Information Systems Lauren Rhue and Assistant Professor of Information and Decision Science Kunpeng Zhang.

Kannan “is one of the world’s foremost marketing professors with special expertise in quantitative and digital marketing,” says Prasad. And Gupta is among the program instructors. Ranked by Thinkers50 as one of the world's most influential management thinkers, he has been named by The Economist as one of the world's "superstars” for research on emerging markets. He also is the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Educator Award from the Academy of Management's International Management Division on the topic of globalization and is a member of CNBC’s Disruptors 50 Advisory Council.

In a concurrent announcement, upGrad describes “the progressive leadership” of Maryland Smith as “equally aligned and driven as upGrad to bring together a world-class education and globally-recognized programs at an affordable cost to learners around the world.”

upGrad has enrolled learners from more than 100 countries, and last year, doubled its U.S. enrollment with 25% of its learners now coming from the U.S., it’s second largest market. The education technology leader is doubling its U.S. team to continue supporting brand and operations expansion in the U.S.

“Our blended learning approach will help expand our learners' academic and professional exposure while also enabling them to substantially save on their education expenses. We are thrilled to have the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business join us, and with many more universities joining our network, we continue to empower learners across geographies. This is among many new university partnerships that will be announced in due course,” says upGrad Chairperson and Co-Founder Ronnie Screwvala.

For registration and more information, go to the Professional Certificate Program in Data Science and Business Analytics homepage.