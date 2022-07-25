Newswise — Risk expert Clifford Rossi at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is available to discuss the potential for “some form of liquidity event to materialize in the United States” as a result of developing economic crises in Germany and Italy.

Rossi is a Professor of the Practice and Executive-in-Residence for Maryland Smith and its Center for Financial Policy. Before joining academia, he spent 25-plus years in the financial sector, as both a C-level risk executive at several top financial institutions and a federal-banking regulator.