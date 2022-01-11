Newswise — Beginning in January 2022, the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is launching “The Blockchain Business Imperative,” a six-week synchronous online certificate program on blockchain technology and its potential economic impact across industries.

The program is designed to help leaders identify how blockchain technology can enable them to innovate and drive growth in their businesses.

A free, online information session for the program is set for 11 a.m. Jan. 21, 2022. Register via https://go.umd.edu/qTA.

Participants may already be familiar with applications of blockchain technology like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which rely on peer-to-peer networks. But the potential of blockchain technology far exceeds its current usage, says Maryland Smith’s Tej Anand, program director and clinical professor of information systems.

“The time to think through how Blockchain can drive growth and profitability for your business is now. This course will help you cut through the hype and ambiguity to create sustainable competitive advantage,” Anand says.

The Blockchain Business Imperative will help participants understand how to conduct business with blockchain technology to the benefit of customers and partners and avoid creating large-scale inequities.

And because there are no prerequisites to the course, participants will be able to appreciate the accessibility and applicability of the course material, says Anand.

Topics that the program will cover over its six weeks include an in-depth understanding of the economic inefficiencies that blockchain will impact, an overview of foundational blockchain technologies; a conceptual understanding of blockchain; implementation details for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Hyperledger; exploration of various blockchain business applications including NFTs, DeFi, CBDC; and a final discussion on potential opportunities and challenges stemming from blockchain.

BBI participants will also have an opportunity to put theory into practice by applying for Maryland Smith’s Blockchain Accelerator. The accelerator, a 60-day program beginning shortly after the completion of the BBI program in March, assists early-stage companies by providing them with mentorship and access to the FounderTrac virtual accelerator platform enabling them to leverage blockchain technology for the advancement of their businesses. Corporations can also apply for their own private instantiation of FounderTrac to aid in creating corporate venture capital solutions.

“The enterprise applications of blockchain will usher in a new era of competitive landscape and it is very important that businesses are cognizant of the potential of blockchain - it will be the era of Web3. The program is a must for business students and leaders,” says P.K. Kannan, associate dean of strategic initiatives and Dean’s Chair in Marketing Science for Maryland Smith.

Participants who complete the Blockchain Business Imperative will receive a UMD professional digital certificate and 3.3 continuing education credits, as well as a Credly digital badge.

Registration for the program is now open until Jan. 30 with available discounts for current UMD-College Park students, UMD system school alumni, BIG10 Conference school alumni, organizations with multiple registrations, and active military and veterans. Registration before Jan. 17 earns $250 off program fees.

For more information, go to The Blockchain Business Imperative homepage: https://go.umd.edu/qTd.