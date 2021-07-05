Associate Professor of Management Science and Statistics Margret Bjarnadottir at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business will present “People Analytics and Closing Demographic Pay Gaps,” in a webinar in partnership with the INFORMS Diversity Committee, at 11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CT Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Bjarnadottir’s recent research has focused on algorithmic studies of demographic pay-gaps, including the best approaches to remedy the pay-gap problem. It's reflected in “How AI can help create more equitable workplaces,” selected for a 2021 Wharton Analytics Conference Best White Paper Award.

For registration and more information, go to https://bit.ly/36cPCxx.