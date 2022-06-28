Newswise — The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is accepting registrations for the next cohort of its Blockchain Business Imperative.

The six-week synchronous online certificate program starts again July 11, 2022, as it focuses on blockchain technology and its potential economic impact across industries.

The program, which launched in January 2022, is designed to help leaders identify how blockchain technology can enable them to innovate and drive growth in their businesses.

“Participants may already be familiar with applications of blockchain technology like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which rely on peer-to-peer networks,” says Maryland Smith’s Tej Anand, program director and clinical professor of information systems. “But the potential of blockchain technology far exceeds its current usage.”

The Blockchain Business Imperative further is designed to help participants understand how to conduct business with blockchain technology to the benefit of customers and partners and avoid creating large-scale inequities, Anand adds. “There are no prerequisites for the program, so participants can appreciate the accessibility and applicability of the course material.”

Over its six weeks the program covers:

Economic inefficiencies that blockchain will impact

An overview of foundational blockchain technologies

A conceptual understanding of blockchain

Implementation details for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Hyperledger

Exploration of various blockchain business applications including NFTs, DeFi, CBDC

Potential opportunities and challenges stemming from blockchain

BBI participants will also have an opportunity to put theory into practice by applying for Maryland Smith’s Blockchain Accelerator. The accelerator, a 60-day program, assists companies in creating a prototype and a business case for their blockchain based solution. The accelerator provides business and technical mentorship and access to the FounderTrac virtual accelerator platform.

“The enterprise applications of blockchain will usher in a new era of competitive landscape and it is very important that businesses are cognizant of the potential of blockchain -- it will be the era of Web3. The program is a must for business students and leaders,” says P.K. Kannan, associate dean of strategic initiatives and Dean’s Chair in Marketing Science.

Echoing Kannan, first-cohort participant and Acting Division Chief for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Carl Prosack says, "The depth of the subject matter, excellent cohort members, and the readiness of the Smith team to discuss business problems and applications, while explaining how current (and future) blockchain technologies could help provide value, truly made this a beneficial course for my professional development.”

Participants completing the Blockchain Business Imperative receive a UMD professional digital certificate and 3.3 continuing education credits, as well as a Credly digital badge.

Registration for the program is available with discounts for current UMD-College Park students, UMD system school alumni, BIG10 Conference school alumni, organizations with multiple registrations, and active military and veterans.

For more information, register for an upcoming information session.