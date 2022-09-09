The Center for Global Business (CGB) at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business will recognize Maryland-based exporting companies for persevering through the ongoing pandemic, in a second annual Maryland Business Adapts event on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in 2517 Van Munching Hall.

The program, from 6-8:30 p.m., will include a panel discussion with leaders representing the selected companies: Amethyst Technologies and ClearMask, both of Baltimore; Coherent Technical Services of Lexington Park; Orbis Technologies of Annapolis; and WSC of Frederick.

CGB Executive Director Rebecca L. Bellinger will moderate the discussion to explore adjustments the companies made during the pandemic, while providing insights on topics including minimizing business risk of global operations and preparing for sudden operational changes.

For registration and more information, go to the Maryland Business Adapts homepage or email the CGB at [email protected].

The event is supported in part by CIBE, a Title VI grant administered by the U.S. Department of Education.