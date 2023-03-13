Newswise — Risk management expert and finance professor Clifford Rossi is available to comment relating to his just-posted commentary “Silicon Valley Bank’s Failure in Risk Management,” starting with “From a risk management perspective, it made several blunders. The first was in placing large bets on interest rates…”

Rossi describes having “a front row seat at WaMu’s largest bank failure in U.S. history.” He spent 25-plus years in the financial sector, as both a C-level risk executive at several top financial institutions and a federal banking regulator.