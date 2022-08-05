Newswise — The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business will host “Building Negotiating Skills” – a three-day, in-person professional certificate course from Aug. 24-26, 2022, at the Maryland Smith Washington DC campus in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

The program runs 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. It is designed to prepare professionals at all levels to be ready to “think on their feet” when the next situation arises to negotiate – whether in product pricing, partnership agreements or the next job offer.

Experiential exercises and real-life simulations will cover a broad spectrum of workplace negotiation simulations. Participants will receive constructive feedback from Maryland Smith faculty experts and program co-directors Rellie Derfer-Rozin and Vijaya Venkataramani as well as from their negotiation partners, to discuss what strategies worked well and what could be done differently. (Derfler-Rozin and Venkataramani preview the training here).

There are no prerequisites for the course. It can be previewed in a free information session via Zoom (register here) at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12.

Registration deadline is Aug. 19. The program fee is $2,500. Discounts apply for federal employees, active military members and veterans, UMD students and University of Maryland System alumni.

For more information, go to the Building Negotiating Skills homepage or write to [email protected].