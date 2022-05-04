Abstract

Purpose

To describe a case of severe, bilateral periorbital edema after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Observations

A three-year old girl with metastatic neuroblastoma underwent the second of two tandem autologous peripheral blood stem cell transplants, complicated by engraftment syndrome. On post-engraftment day 11, she developed acute onset of severe periorbital edema. She was soon thereafter diagnosed with transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy with significant volume overload requiring treatment with eculizumab and etanercept. Periorbital edema resolved after four days with concurrent treatment of her underlying condition.

Conclusions and Importance

We report an ocular manifestation related to complications of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. This highlights a non-infectious etiology of eyelid swelling in the post-transplant, immunocompromised population.