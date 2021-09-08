Newswise — Warrendale, PA—The Materials Research Society (MRS) is pleased to announce the Vice President/President Elect and new Board Members for 2022, elected by the Society's global membership of over 12,000.

Sabrina Sartori, University of Oslo, will serve as MRS Vice President beginning January 1, 2022. She will lead the Board of Directors as MRS President in 2023, and finish her three-year term as Immediate Past President in 2024. More information on Sartori can be found at mrs.org/about-mrs/governance/elections/sabrina-sartori.

The election also brings four new members to the MRS Board of Directors, who will each serve three-year terms beginning January 1, 2022. They are:

Aditi Risbud Bartl , University of California, Davis

, University of California, Davis Nerissa Draeger , Lam Research Corporation

, Lam Research Corporation Chinedum Osuji , University of Pennsylvania

, University of Pennsylvania Cheolmin Park, Yonsei University

Lastly, by the ballot concluded August 26, 2021, MRS Members voted to approve changes to Article III of the MRS Bylaws, which states that the MRS Treasurer be appointed to a three-year term, consistent with the terms for all other MRS Board Officers. All other items in the MRS Bylaws remain unchanged. The revised MRS Bylaws are available here.

The MRS Board of Directors is the governing body of the Materials Research Society and is responsible for setting the strategic direction of major Society activities.