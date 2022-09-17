Newswise — Warrendale, PA—The Materials Research Society (MRS) is pleased to announce the Vice President/President Elect, Secretary and new Board Members for 2023, elected by the Society's global membership of over 12,000.

Takao Someya, University of Tokyo, will serve as MRS Vice President beginning January 1, 2023. He will lead the Board of Directors as MRS President in 2024, and finish his three-year term as Immediate Past President in 2025.

Dawnielle Farrar-Gaines, Johns Hopkins University, was elected to her second consecutive three-year term as MRS Secretary. She has served in the role since 2020.

The election also brings four new members to the MRS Board of Directors, who will each serve three-year terms beginning January 1, 2023. They are:

The MRS Board of Directors is the governing body of the Materials Research Society and is responsible for setting the strategic direction of major Society activities.