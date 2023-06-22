About The Study: This study found that delivery-related mortality in U.S. hospitals decreased for all racial and ethnic groups, age groups, and modes of delivery during 2008 to 2021, likely demonstrating the impact of national strategies focused on improving maternal quality of care provided during delivery-related hospitalizations. Severe maternal morbidity prevalence increased for all patients, with higher rates for racial and ethnic minority patients of any age. Advanced maternal age, racial or ethnic minority group status, cesarean delivery, and comorbidities were associated with higher odds of mortality and severe maternal morbidity.

Authors: Dorothy A. Fink, M.D., and Deborah Kilday, M.S.N., of the Department of Health & Human Services in Washington, D.C., are the corresponding authors.