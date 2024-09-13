Newswise — SALT LAKE CITY , Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matia Mobility (https://www.matiamobility.com), a leader in durable medical equipment, is proud to announce that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted a HCPCS (Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System) code for the Tek RMD (Robotic Mobilization Device). This milestone makes standing mobility more accessible to individuals with walking disabilities confined to wheelchairs, providing new opportunities for independence and improving both physical and mental well-being.

The Tek RMD, now covered by Medicare, commercial insurance, and the U.S. Veterans Administration, is revolutionizing mobility by enabling users to stand and move at eye level, empowering them to participate fully in daily life. This includes tasks like cooking, reaching high shelves, and engaging in conversations and social interactions from a standing position, which promotes both confidence and social inclusion.

Benefits of Standing: More Than Just Mobility

The ability to stand has long been recognized for its numerous health benefits. Physically, standing helps improve circulation, reduce muscle atrophy, enhance bone density, and aid in digestive functions. These advantages are especially critical for individuals who spend extended periods in a seated position. Mentally, standing fosters a sense of empowerment and autonomy, reducing the emotional and psychological strain often associated with being wheelchair-bound. Standing upright allows users to see the world from a new perspective, positively impacting their self-esteem and social interactions.

Beyond the physical and mental health benefits, standing at eye level enables individuals to carry out activities of daily living (ADLs) more easily. Whether it's preparing meals, doing household chores, going to work, or even pursuing hobbies and interests, the Tek RMD allows users to regain control over their lives in ways that were previously unimaginable. This is particularly impactful for veterans and others with service-related disabilities, who can now experience a new level of freedom and dignity.

Expanded Coverage and Accessibility

With the HCPCS code now approved, individuals across the country can access the Tek RMD with greater ease, and financial barriers are significantly reduced. The device's inclusion in Medicare coverage is complemented by support from major commercial insurers, making this innovative solution even more accessible. The U.S. Veterans Administration's coverage of the Tek RMD is another major step in honoring and supporting veterans, particularly those who have sustained mobility-limiting injuries during their service.

"We are incredibly excited about this development," said Steven Boal, CEO of Matia Mobility. "Receiving the HCPCS code from CMS means more people will have access to the life-changing benefits of the Tek RMD. Whether through Medicare, private insurance, or VA benefits, our goal is to help as many individuals as possible reclaim their independence and improve their quality of life."

Matia Mobility has made insurance prior authorization accessible via its website at https://www.matiamobility.com.

For more information about the Tek RMD and how to access coverage, visit https://www.matiamobility.com.

About Matia Mobility

Matia Mobility is committed to providing innovative mobility solutions that enhance independence, dignity, and quality of life for individuals with disabilities.

