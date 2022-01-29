Background

The regeneration of bone loss that occurs after periodontal diseases is a significant challenge in clinical dentistry. Extracellular vesicles (EVs)-based cell-free regenerative therapies represent a promising alternative for traditional treatments. Developmental biology suggests matrix vesicles (MVs), a subtype of EVs, contain mineralizing-related biomolecules and play an important role in osteogenesis. Thus, we explore the therapeutic benefits and expect to find an optimized strategy for MV application.

Methods

Healthy human dental follicle cells (DFCs) were cultured with the osteogenic medium to generate MVs. Media MVs (MMVs) were isolated from culture supernatant, and collagenase-released MVs (CRMVs) were acquired from collagenase-digested cell suspension. We compared the biological features of the two MVs and investigated their induction of cell proliferation, migration, mineralization, and the modulation of osteogenic genes expression. Furthermore, we investigated the long-term regenerative capacity of MMVs and CRMVs in an alveolar bone defect rat model.

Results

We found that both DFC-derived MMVs and CRMVs effectively improved the proliferation, migration, and osteogenic differentiation of DFCs. Notably, CRMVs showed better bone regeneration capabilities. Compared to MMVs, CRMVs-induced DFCs exhibited increased synthesis of osteogenic marker proteins including ALP, OCN, OPN, and MMP-2. In the treatment of murine alveolar bone defects, CRMV-loaded collagen scaffold brought more significant therapeutic outcomes with less unhealing areas and more mature bone tissues in comparison with MMVs and acquired the effects resembling DFCs-based treatment. Furthermore, the western blotting results demonstrated the activation of the PLC/PKC/MAPK pathway in CRMVs-induced DFCs, while this cascade was inhibited by MMVs.

Conclusions

In summary, our findings revealed a novel cell-free regenerative therapy for repairing alveolar bone defects by specific MV subtypes and suggest that PLC/PKC/MAPK pathways contribute to MVs-mediated alveolar bone regeneration.