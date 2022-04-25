May 2022 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus: “Neurocutaneous Disorders”

Charlottesville, VA (May 1, 2022). The May issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 52, No. 5 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/52/5/neurosurg-focus.52.issue-5.xml]) presents 7 articles on the neurosurgical role in treating neurocutaneous disorders.

Topic Editors: Caitlin E. Hoffman, Ramesh Sharanappa Doddamani, Michael J. Fisher, and Howard L. Weiner

As the Topic Editors discuss in their introduction for this issue, “This issue . . . seeks to highlight current work that better quantifies the neurosurgical role in the most common neurocutaneous disorders as well as the role and impact of multidisciplinary approaches in these disease processes.”

Contents of the May issue:

“Introduction: Evolving perspectives on the intersection between neurosurgery and neurocutaneous disorders” by Caitlin E. Hoffman et al.

by Caitlin E. Hoffman et al. “Multidisciplinary neurocutaneous syndrome clinics: a systematic review and institutional experience” by Audrey Grossen et al.

by Audrey Grossen et al. “The role of frailty in the clinical management of neurofibromatosis type 1: a mixed-effects modeling study using the Nationwide Readmissions Database” by Shane Shahrestani et al.

by Shane Shahrestani et al. “Focal lesionectomy as surgical treatment of epilepsy in patients with Sturge-Weber syndrome: a case-based systematic review and meta-analysis” by Nicole Alexandra Frank et al.

by Nicole Alexandra Frank et al. “Natural history and volumetric analysis of meningiomas in neurofibromatosis type 2” by Precious C. Oyem et al.

by Precious C. Oyem et al. “The role of neurosurgery in the management of tuberous sclerosis complex–associated epilepsy: a systematic review” by Jeffrey Z. Nie et al.

by Jeffrey Z. Nie et al. “Management and surgical outcomes of dystrophic scoliosis in neurofibromatosis type 1: a systematic review” by Sean N. Neifert et al.

by Sean N. Neifert et al. “Neurosurgical management of patients with neurocutaneous melanosis: a systematic review” by Raphia K. Rahman et al.

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

