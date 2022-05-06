The May 2022 issue of Toxicological Sciences, the Society of Toxicology’s official journal, is now available and features leading research in carcinogenesis, computational toxicology and databases, and more.

The issue opens with a ToxPoint article, or a short, editorial manuscript making a succinct point regarding emerging areas of toxicology that are particularly timely and important. The May 2022 ToxPoint article explores “Alternative Flavored Inhalable Products—A New Respiratory Hazard?” In addition, the May edition of ToxSci includes an In-Depth Review on “The Challenges of Predicting Drug-Induced QTc Prolongation in Humans.”

Also featured in this issue are two Tox Spotlight articles:

For these features as well as additional research in endocrine toxicology, environmental toxicology, and even more, read the latest issue of ToxSci.