Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (May 1, 2023). The May issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 54, No. 5 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/54/5/neurosurg-focus.54.issue-5.xml]) presents eight articles on contemporary indications and applications of flow diversion.

Topic Editors: Adam S. Arthur, Ramesh Grandhi, Stavropoula I. Tjoumakaris, and Peter K. Nelson

The May issue of Neurosurgical Focus presents an overview of the use and development of flow diversion over the most recent decades. Noting that the “introduction of endoluminal devices, providing flow diversion effects across the aneurysm neck, established an entirely new paradigm for treatment,” the Topic Editors continue, “We expect to see continued expansion in the use of flow diversion and in the supporting knowledge base that will allow us to pursue this strategy for safely and effectively treating an assortment of aneurysmal pathologies.”

Contents of the May issue:

“Introduction. Contemporary indications for flow diversion” by Adam S. Arthur et al.

by Adam S. Arthur et al. “The first decade of flow diversion for intracranial aneurysms with the Pipeline embolization device” by Andre Monteiro et al.

by Andre Monteiro et al. “Efficacy and safety of flow diverter combined with coil embolization and evidence-based antithrombotic regimen in the treatment of ruptured aneurysms” by Zhen Chen et al.

by Zhen Chen et al. “Safety and efficacy of the Pipeline Flex embolization device with Shield Technology for the acute treatment of ruptured internal carotid artery pseudoaneurysms: a multi-institution case series” by Michael T. Bounajem et al.

by Michael T. Bounajem et al. “Flow diversion using the Pipeline embolization device for intracranial and extracranial pseudoaneurysms: a systematic review and meta-analysis of the literature” by Elena Greco et al.

by Elena Greco et al. “FRED Jr stent for acute flow diversion in ruptured cerebral aneurysms arising from small-caliber vessels: a clinical case series” by Omer Doron et al.

by Omer Doron et al. “Safety and efficacy of the p48 MW and p64 flow modulation devices: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by Juan Vivanco-Suarez et al.

by Juan Vivanco-Suarez et al. “Flow diverter stent treatment for unruptured supraclinoid segment internal carotid artery aneurysms: a Turkish multicenter study” by Fatih Yakar et al.

