LOS ANGELES (May 31, 2024) --

Scientists Pinpoint How the Digestive System First Develops in the Womb

Newswise — Scientists with Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s, the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and other institutions have identified the critical first steps in how the digestive system develops. The findings, published in Cell by co-corresponding author Ophir Klein, MD, PhD, could help scientists develop interventions that repair damaged intestines. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Names Inaugural Vice Dean of Graduate Research Education

Joshua I. Goldhaber, MD, a nationally regarded physician-scientist who has devoted much of his career to physician training and mentoring, has been named vice dean of Graduate Education. In his new role, Goldhaber is overseeing Cedars-Sinai’s PhD and master’s degree programs, postdoctoral research scientists, clinical scholars, physician-scientist training programs, and collaborative training and education with Cedars-Sinai’s affiliate universities. Read more>

Teacher and Pathologist Joins Neuromuscular Team

Duaa Jabari, MD, a neuromuscular medicine specialist with a particular interest in autoimmune neuromuscular disorders and neuromuscular pathology, has joined the Cedars-Sinai Department of Neurology as director of Electromyography. Read more>

A Telegram From Your Cells

Cedars-Sinai Cancer investigators, led by Dolores Di Vizio, MD, PhD, have created the first system for profiling extracellular vesicles so that scientists can begin to understand their messages. Their study, published in the peer-reviewed journal ACS Nano, is the first step toward a better understanding of EV biology and the development of new clinical tests to measure disease progression in real time. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai and California Institute of Technology Host Joint Symposia

Cedars-Sinai and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) recently hosted two symposia—one at each institution—to foster greater collaboration in developmental and stem cell biology. The idea for the joint symposia came from Ophir Klein, MD, PhD, who developed the plan with Jeffrey A. Golden, MD. Read more>

Women’s Health Month: Artificial Intelligence Can Improve OB-GYN Care

Cedars-Sinai investigators are using artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce serious health risks associated with pregnancy and childbirth and improve screening for some gynecological cancers. In a special conversation to mark Women’s Health Month, maternal-fetal medicine specialist Melissa Wong, MD, spoke with the Cedars-Sinai Newsroom about specific AI applications developed at Cedars-Sinai and being used to improve maternal health outcomes and gynecological cancer screening. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Symposium on Women’s Health Research Notes Both Progress and Barriers

Women are not “small men,” and gender inequality in medical science harms everyone, not just women. These were among the topics explored at the fifth annual symposium of the Cedars-Sinai Center for Research in Women’s Health Science (CREWHS). Read more>

AI May Help Physicians Detect Abnormal Heart Rhythms Earlier

An artificial intelligence program developed by investigators in the Smidt Heart Institute can detect a type of abnormal heart rhythm that can go unnoticed during medical appointments. The study published in npj Digital Medicine and was led by Neal Yuan, MD, and David Ouyang, MD. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Physician-Scientist Leads Association of American Physicians

Paul Noble, MD, recently began his one-year term as president of the highly regarded Association of American Physicians. Christine Albert, MD, MPH, and Ekihiro Seki, MD, PhD, were inducted as members. Read more>

Leveraging Holocaust History to Influence Modern Healthcare Practice, Ethics

When the Center for Medicine, Holocaust and Genocide Studies was created at Cedars-Sinai two years ago, founding Director Sari J. Siegel, PhD, envisioned an international and interdisciplinary community of scholars working together to better understand the history of medicine during the Holocaust and other mass atrocities, broadly share that knowledge, and leverage it to help inform modern medical education, practice and ethics. Read more>

Cardiologists Train Large AI Model to Assess Heart Structure, Function

Artificial intelligence experts at Cedars-Sinai and the Smidt Heart Institute created a dataset with more than 1 million echocardiograms, or cardiac ultrasound videos, and their corresponding clinical interpretations. The design and evaluation of EchoCLIP, described in a manuscript published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Medicine, was led by corresponding author David Ouyang, MD. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Expert Reelected to Leadership Position of Pediatric Oncology Organization

Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s pediatric oncologist Leo Mascarenhas, MD, MS, has been reelected as Children’s Oncology Group (COG) voting body chair for a second five-year term. Read more>